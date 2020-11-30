Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 444,310 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,541,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $957,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 433,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

