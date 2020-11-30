Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 659,849 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 659,849 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of The Walt Disney worth $967,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $147.74. 339,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,842,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $269.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $152.97.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

