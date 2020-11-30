Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 984,158 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,246,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 984,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Cisco Systems worth $1,073,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. 861,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,614,273. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

