Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 984,158 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,246,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 984,158 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Cisco Systems worth $1,073,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,419,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. 861,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,614,273. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

