ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:CTACU)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023’s (OTCMKTS:CTACU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 1st. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

About ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in La Jolla, California.

