Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,505,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 436,001 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Chevron worth $972,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

CVX traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.41. 425,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233,450. The stock has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

