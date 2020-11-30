China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.82

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 73927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHL. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Mobile by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in China Mobile by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,371,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,274,000 after acquiring an additional 970,399 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,796,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,537,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,291,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

