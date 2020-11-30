ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). ChromaDex also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,410. The stock has a market cap of $309.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.59. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.