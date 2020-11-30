CIBC Raises BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$79.00

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.75.

Get BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) alerts:

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$74.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.25. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.42.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 5.0900004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.