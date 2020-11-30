Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

CSCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 775,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,614,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

