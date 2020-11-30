Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.69. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 348.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

