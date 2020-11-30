Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $101,802.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,443.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

