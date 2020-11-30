Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

