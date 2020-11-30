Comparing Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) & Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gamida Cell and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 145.51%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -109.47% -63.13% Bavarian Nordic A/S 31.17% 14.87% 7.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamida Cell and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -4.08 Bavarian Nordic A/S $99.33 million 16.18 -$51.98 million ($0.53) -17.32

Gamida Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bavarian Nordic A/S. Bavarian Nordic A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Gamida Cell on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Hellerup, Denmark.

