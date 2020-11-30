Content Value Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $598,145.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and $598,145.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00163008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00938636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00262440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00158898 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.