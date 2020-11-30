Contentos (COS) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $13.80 million and $806,092.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00073426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00399995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021427 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.40 or 0.02891294 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,182,608,610 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

