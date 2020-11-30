Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 3.8% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.36% of Copart worth $88,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.83. 32,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,687. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.