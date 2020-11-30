CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CoStar Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP traded up $11.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $896.01. 3,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,974. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 118.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $870.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $785.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.