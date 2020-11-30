Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Increases Dividend to $10.00 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a special dividend on Monday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the retailer on Friday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $388.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $390.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.00. The company has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

