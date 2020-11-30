Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.55. The stock had a trading volume of 110,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.83 and its 200 day moving average is $338.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

