Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.36 ($56.89).

Shares of 1COV opened at €47.45 ($55.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €47.45 ($55.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.66.

Covestro AG (1COV.F)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

