Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $42,562.33 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

