Credits (CS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $63,881.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $63,881.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

