Croda International’s (COIHY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

