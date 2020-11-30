CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 1,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,315. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $506.82 million, a P/E ratio of 135.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

