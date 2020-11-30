CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.75 ($45.59).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:EVD opened at €50.35 ($59.24) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 52-week high of €61.55 ($72.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €44.44 and a 200 day moving average of €39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -3,873.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.