Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.56. The company had a trading volume of 61,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,657. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

