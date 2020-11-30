CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.00

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 4052073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.

In other news, insider Peter Tyler sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,331.33). Also, insider Christopher Jones sold 56,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £2,827.80 ($3,694.54).

About CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

