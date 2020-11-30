CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,846 shares during the period. CymaBay Therapeutics accounts for approximately 8.9% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foresite Capital Management III LLC owned 2.38% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,657. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $500.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.78.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

