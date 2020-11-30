CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lowered its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,056,799 shares during the quarter. CymaBay Therapeutics accounts for 2.9% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned 2.59% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.50. 32,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,657. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $500.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAY. ValuEngine cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

