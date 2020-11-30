CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $10.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

CBAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $500.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.78. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

