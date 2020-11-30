Dash Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $953.96 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $112.75 or 0.00587821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005993 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.83 or 0.01062641 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,843,805 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

