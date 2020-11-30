Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.67. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.05. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.