Datamine 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,305.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $320,575.79 and approximately $43,305.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065854 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00020923 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,027,161 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

