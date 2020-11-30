David Cluff Sells 1,115 Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Stock

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$33,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,480.

Shares of HCG traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.53. 145,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. Home Capital Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.83.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

