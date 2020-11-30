David Colman Sells 27,224 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

TSE EFN traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$13.13. 122,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.18. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.82.

EFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.16.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

