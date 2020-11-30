DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DCC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

DCC stock opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. DCC has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.17.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

