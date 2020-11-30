Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Quiet Period To Expire on November 30th

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 30th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS DCRBU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

