Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $280.00 at Argus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.72.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.35. 43,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,010. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.41. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

