Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.68.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at $26,957,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,288,883 shares of company stock worth $87,078,843 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

