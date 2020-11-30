Dether (DTH) Reaches Market Cap of $237,378.83

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Dether token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a market cap of $237,378.83 and approximately $118.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dether has traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dether Token Profile

DTH is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

