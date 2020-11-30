Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DNB Markets raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.47. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,449. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

