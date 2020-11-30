DFI.Money (YFII) Tops 1-Day Volume of $162.22 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $73.00 million and approximately $162.22 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for $1,891.38 or 0.09847093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00073297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00388393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.33 or 0.02912047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

DFI.Money can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.