Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $156.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $28,927,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diageo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,379 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $42,326,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

