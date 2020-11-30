DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $28,694.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00665747 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002202 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,089,025,788 coins and its circulating supply is 4,873,312,570 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

