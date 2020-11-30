Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $749.00

Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 749 ($9.79) and last traded at GBX 723 ($9.45), with a volume of 324914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 735 ($9.60).

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 570.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 408.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.34 million and a PE ratio of -16.05.

About Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

