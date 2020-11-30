Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 417.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 42.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.28. The company had a trading volume of 42,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.11. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.68.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

