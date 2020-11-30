Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DMZPY remained flat at $$27.50 during trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.