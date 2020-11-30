Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)’s (DND) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DND. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$27.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52-week low of C$11.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.68.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.6905953 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

