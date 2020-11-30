Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) Director James Bernard Falle Sells 8,266 Shares

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) Director James Bernard Falle sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.36, for a total value of C$52,571.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40 shares in the company, valued at C$254.40.

TSE:EFH traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$1.75. 9,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million and a PE ratio of -9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.21.

About Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites automobile and personal property insurance. The Commercial Lines segment designs and underwrites commercial property and automobile insurance.

